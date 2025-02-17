Business

Godfrey Philips to GSK Pharma: Top 10 gainer stocks to watch on Feb 17

1- Mahan Industries Share Price

Gain - 57.14%

Current Price - ₹3.85

2- Khandelwal Ext Share Price

Gain - 19.99%

Current Price - ₹85.16

3- Reliable Data Service Share Price

Gain - 19.98%

Current Price - ₹81.22

4- Systematix Sec Share Price

Gain - 19.95%

Current Price - ₹9.01

5- GSK Pharma Share Price

Gain - 19.25%

Current Price - ₹2406.55

6- Sandur Manganese Share Price

Gain - 18.49%

Current Price - ₹410.00

7- IB Infotech Enterprises Share Price

Gain - 18.60%

Current Price - ₹190.90

8- Godfrey Philips Share Price

Gain - 15.32%

Current Price - ₹6919.85

9- Dynavision Ltd Share Price

Gain - 14.98%

Current Price - ₹348.40

10- Pennar Industries Share Price

Gain - 13.14%

Current Price - ₹162.80

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

UAE Gold Rate on February 17: Rate of 22k 8gm gold RISES; Check

Indian Oil to NBCC: 7 Best stocks to buy for long-term high returns

Gold Prices DROPS in wedding season: Check 24k rates on February 17

Gold price RISES after Valentine's Day: Check 24k rates on February 16