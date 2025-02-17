Business

UAE Gold Rate on February 17: Rate of 22k 8gm gold RISES; Check

Image credits: Pixabay

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 325 (Rs 7,676)

8 gm- AED 2,600 (Rs 61,405)

10 gm- AED 3,250 (Rs 76,756)

100 gm- AED 32,500 (Rs 7,67,562)

Image credits: Getty

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 349.50 (Rs 8,254)

8 gm- AED 2,796 (Rs 66,034)

10 gm- AED 3,495 (Rs 82,542)

100 gm- AED 34,950 (Rs 8,25,425)

Image credits: Getty

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 265.90 (Rs 6,280)

8 gm- AED 2,127.20 (Rs 50,239)

10 gm- AED 2,659 (Rs 62,798)

100 gm- AED 26,590 (Rs 6,27,984)

Image credits: Getty

