HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew!

Business
The full form of TVS Automobile Company is Tirukkurungudi Vengaram Sundaram.
The full name of Syska LED, a major electronics and lighting company, is Shree Yogi Sant Kripa Anant.
Wipro operates in various sectors, including IT. Its full form is Western India Palm Refined Oils Limited.
The full name of HDFC Bank is Housing Development Finance Corporation.
HCL Tech, a major tech company, stands for Hindustan Computers Limited.
The full form of the news media outlet NDTV is New Delhi Television.
MRF, the well-known tire brand, stands for Madras Rubber Factory.
Many have watched movies at PVR. Its full form is Priya Village Roadshow.
Many use Paytm for payments. Its full form is Pay Through Mobile.
OYO Rooms is very popular in India. It stands for On Your Own Room.
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 17: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold again RISES
Godfrey Philips to GSK Pharma: Top 10 gainer stocks to watch on Feb 17
UAE Gold Rate on February 17: Rate of 22k 8gm gold RISES; Check
Indian Oil to NBCC: 7 Best stocks to buy for long-term high returns