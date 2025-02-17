Business

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew!

1. TVS

The full form of TVS Automobile Company is Tirukkurungudi Vengaram Sundaram.

2. Syska LED

The full name of Syska LED, a major electronics and lighting company, is Shree Yogi Sant Kripa Anant.

3. Wipro

Wipro operates in various sectors, including IT. Its full form is Western India Palm Refined Oils Limited.

4. HDFC

The full name of HDFC Bank is Housing Development Finance Corporation.

5. HCL Tech

HCL Tech, a major tech company, stands for Hindustan Computers Limited.

6. NDTV

The full form of the news media outlet NDTV is New Delhi Television.

7. MRF

MRF, the well-known tire brand, stands for Madras Rubber Factory.

8. PVR Cinemas

Many have watched movies at PVR. Its full form is Priya Village Roadshow.

9. Paytm

Many use Paytm for payments. Its full form is Pay Through Mobile.

10. OYO

OYO Rooms is very popular in India. It stands for On Your Own Room.

