SBI Life to Premier Energies: 8 Stocks to Watch Today, February 4th

Business
The company received a GST demand order of Rs 39.68 crore from March 2017 to March 2024. The order was received from the Additional Commissioner Mumbai-East Mumbai.
The company's consolidated profit for the December quarter rose to ₹255.2 crore, up from ₹43.2 crore last year, while income increased from ₹712.4 crore to ₹1,713.3 crore.
Consolidated profit for the December quarter increased to ₹205 crore, up from ₹192 crore last year, while consolidated income decreased to ₹1,384 crore from ₹1,545 crore.
The company's consolidated profit for the December quarter rose to ₹32.9 crore, compared to ₹26.9 crore last year. The share closed at ₹655.30, up 0.85%.
The company's profit for the December quarter rose 11.2% to ₹98.2 crore, while income increased 37.7% to ₹1,271 crore compared to last year.
Alok Sanghavi has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Sun Pharma. Alok joined Sun Pharma in 2006 and held responsibilities such as marketing, R&D, and project management.
The company has appointed Ashish Gaikwad as Managing Director. On Monday, the company's shares closed at Rs 587.10, down 6.39%. Action can be seen in the stock on Tuesday.
Central Bank of India has partnered with Vastu Housing Finance for co-lending MSME loans at competitive rates. The share closed at Rs 50.03 on Monday.
Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
