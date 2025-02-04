Business

SBI Life to Premier Energies: 8 Stocks to Watch Today, February 4th

1. SBI Life Share

The company received a GST demand order of Rs 39.68 crore from March 2017 to March 2024. The order was received from the Additional Commissioner Mumbai-East Mumbai.

2. Premier Energies Share

The company's consolidated profit for the December quarter rose to ₹255.2 crore, up from ₹43.2 crore last year, while income increased from ₹712.4 crore to ₹1,713.3 crore.

3. Gland Pharma Share

Consolidated profit for the December quarter increased to ₹205 crore, up from ₹192 crore last year, while consolidated income decreased to ₹1,384 crore from ₹1,545 crore.

 

4. Subros Ltd Share

The company's consolidated profit for the December quarter rose to ₹32.9 crore, compared to ₹26.9 crore last year. The share closed at ₹655.30, up 0.85%.

5. Garden Reach Share

The company's profit for the December quarter rose 11.2% to ₹98.2 crore, while income increased 37.7% to ₹1,271 crore compared to last year.

6. Sun Pharma Share

Alok Sanghavi has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Sun Pharma. Alok joined Sun Pharma in 2006 and held responsibilities such as marketing, R&D, and project management.

7. Praj Industries Share

The company has appointed Ashish Gaikwad as Managing Director. On Monday, the company's shares closed at Rs 587.10, down 6.39%. Action can be seen in the stock on Tuesday.

8. Central Bank of India Share

Central Bank of India has partnered with Vastu Housing Finance for co-lending MSME loans at competitive rates. The share closed at Rs 50.03 on Monday.

Note

Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

