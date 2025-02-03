Business
Has a net worth of over 700 cr. In 2020, he was chosen as Entrepreneur of the Year. His sound accessories brand boAt is valued at over 10500 cr.
Aman Gupta lives a very luxurious life. His social media handle is proof of this. The Shark Tank India judge owns several high-end cars, from the BMW X series to Mercedes.
Aman Gupta mentioned his DDLG style love story in a podcast. When Priya Dagar wasn't agreeing, he pursued her on a train and convinced her. They got married in 2008.
Currently, Priya Dagar is working as a Senior Policy Leader at the Embassy of the Netherlands. She is also the co-founder of boAt company. Priya has studied Energy and Resources.
Before starting a successful company, Aman Gupta started 5 other startups. Unfortunately, none of them were successful and could not move forward.
Aman Gupta founded boAt at the age of 36. However, he has been working with his father since the age of 23.
Aman Gupta completed his CA degree in 2002. He worked in several companies and later earned an MBA in Finance and Strategy from ISB.
In 2015, Aman Gupta, along with Sameer Ashok Mehta, founded his company boAt. After years of struggle, Aman succeeded in making his company successful.
Aman Gupta and Priya Dagar have two lovely daughters, Ada and Miraya.
