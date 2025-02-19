RVNL, NHPC to L&T: Best 8 stocks to watch on February 19

Business
NHPC Limited will commission hydropower projects with a total capacity of 2,170 MW by the end of FY26. A 2,000 MW project in Arunachal Pradesh will also be commissioned.
Larsen & Toubro acquired the remaining 26% stake in L&T Special Steel and Heavy Forgings for ₹170 crore. The share closed at ₹3,220 on February 18th.
Container Corporation of India Limited (Concor) received a ₹689.76 crore order from Braithwaite & Co. The share closed at ₹677.50 on February 18th.
The company reported receiving a ₹166 crore order. The share closed at ₹366 on Tuesday, February 18th.
PSU RVNL informed the exchange that it received a ₹554 crore order from Rail Infrastructure Development Company, Karnataka. The share closed at ₹331.65 on Tuesday.
The company announced the acquisition of Bidar Transco Ltd for ₹6.52 crore. The share closed at ₹265.55 on Tuesday.
The company announced a deal with Livingstone for a redevelopment project in Mumbai. The gross value of the project is ₹1,650 crore. The share closed at ₹345.30 on Tuesday.
The company may announce a stock split this week. The company informed the stock market about its board meeting. The share closed at ₹2,202.50 on February 17th.
Piramal Pharma Limited informed the exchange that its Taloja unit received 6 observations from the US FDA. The share closed at ₹197.30 on Tuesday.
Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary's Andhra Pradesh unit received 5 observations from the US FDA. The share closed at ₹1,164.05 on Tuesday, February 17th.
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
Shree to ACC: 5 cement stocks you can add in your portfolio
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 18: 22k, 24k gold prices keep climbing
UAE Gold Rate on February 18: Prices for 22k, 24k gold surge AGAIN
Maruti: Best auto stock to invest in for short-term-Target prediction