Maruti: Best auto stock to invest in for short-term-Target prediction

Business
As of Tuesday, February 18th, the stock market is trading in the red, but Maruti's shares are up. This auto company's stock is trading at ₹12,792.
On Monday, Maruti's shares closed at ₹12758.60 on the BSE and ₹12,759.95 on the NSE. The company's stock has declined by 24.22% so far this year.
HDFC Securities recommends investing in Maruti shares for the next 15 days with a target price of ₹13,400.
The brokerage firm suggests that if Maruti's share price falls to ₹12,380, it could be a good buying opportunity with a stop-loss of ₹12,200.
The brokerage firm highlights technical indicators suggesting a bullish trend for Maruti shares, making it a good investment opportunity.
Maruti Suzuki's 52-week high is ₹13,680, and the 52-week low is ₹10,725. The stock has returned 5.02% in the last six months and 11.12% in one year.
Maruti's profit increased by 13% to ₹3,525 crore in the December quarter. The company achieved record sales of 566,213 units during this quarter.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
