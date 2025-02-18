Business

Maruti: Best auto stock to invest in for short-term-Target prediction

Maruti Share Price

As of Tuesday, February 18th, the stock market is trading in the red, but Maruti's shares are up. This auto company's stock is trading at ₹12,792.

Maruti Share Performance

On Monday, Maruti's shares closed at ₹12758.60 on the BSE and ₹12,759.95 on the NSE. The company's stock has declined by 24.22% so far this year.

Maruti Share Price Target

HDFC Securities recommends investing in Maruti shares for the next 15 days with a target price of ₹13,400.

Maruti Share Price Stop Loss

The brokerage firm suggests that if Maruti's share price falls to ₹12,380, it could be a good buying opportunity with a stop-loss of ₹12,200.

Why Buy Maruti Shares?

The brokerage firm highlights technical indicators suggesting a bullish trend for Maruti shares, making it a good investment opportunity.

Maruti Share 52 Week High/Low

Maruti Suzuki's 52-week high is ₹13,680, and the 52-week low is ₹10,725. The stock has returned 5.02% in the last six months and 11.12% in one year.

Maruti's Q3 Results

Maruti's profit increased by 13% to ₹3,525 crore in the December quarter. The company achieved record sales of 566,213 units during this quarter.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

