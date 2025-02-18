Business

UAE Gold Rate on February 18: Prices for 22k, 24k gold surge AGAIN

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 326.25 (Rs 7,725)

8 gm- AED 2,610 (Rs 61,802)

10 gm- AED 3,262.50 (Rs 77,252)

100 gm- AED 32,625 (Rs 7,72,524)
 

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 350.75 (Rs 8,305)

8 gm- AED 2,806 (Rs 66,443)

10 gm- AED 3,507.50 (Rs 83,054)

100 gm- AED 35,075 (Rs 8,30,537)
 

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 266.90 (Rs 6,320)

8 gm- AED 2,135.20 (Rs 50,559)

10 gm- AED 2,669 (Rs 63,199)

100 gm- AED 26,690 (Rs 6,31,990)
 

