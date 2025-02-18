Shree to ACC: 5 cement stocks you can add in your portfolio

Business
Morgan Stanley gives UltraTech Cement an Overweight rating with a target price increased from ₹13,620 to ₹13,650. The stock is currently around ₹11,285.
Morgan Stanley gives Ambuja Cement an Overweight rating, decreasing the target from ₹675 to ₹590. The stock is currently trading around ₹481.
Morgan Stanley downgrades ACC Cement to Underweight, reducing the target price to ₹1,670 from ₹2,510. The stock is currently around ₹1,861.
Morgan Stanley upgrades Shree Cement to Equal Weight, increasing the target price from ₹24,200 to ₹26,950. The stock is currently at ₹28,355.
Morgan Stanley maintains an Underweight rating on Dalmia Bharat, reducing the target from ₹1,750 to ₹1,630. The stock is currently around ₹1,794.
Morgan Stanley's latest report suggests strong cement demand in coming months, potentially increasing prices. However, the overall sector outlook is negative.
