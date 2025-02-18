Business

Shree to ACC: 5 cement stocks you can add in your portfolio

1. UltraTech Cement Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley gives UltraTech Cement an Overweight rating with a target price increased from ₹13,620 to ₹13,650. The stock is currently around ₹11,285.

2. Ambuja Cement Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley gives Ambuja Cement an Overweight rating, decreasing the target from ₹675 to ₹590. The stock is currently trading around ₹481.

3. ACC Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley downgrades ACC Cement to Underweight, reducing the target price to ₹1,670 from ₹2,510. The stock is currently around ₹1,861.

4. Shree Cement Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley upgrades Shree Cement to Equal Weight, increasing the target price from ₹24,200 to ₹26,950. The stock is currently at ₹28,355.

5. Dalmia Bharat Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley maintains an Underweight rating on Dalmia Bharat, reducing the target from ₹1,750 to ₹1,630. The stock is currently around ₹1,794.

Future of Cement Stocks

Morgan Stanley's latest report suggests strong cement demand in coming months, potentially increasing prices. However, the overall sector outlook is negative.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

