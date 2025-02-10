Nykaa to RVNL: Top 11 gaining stocks to watch on February 11

Business
Gillette India reported strong Q3 results with profit up 21% to ₹126 crore, revenue up 7% to ₹686 crore, and EBITDA increasing to ₹183 crore.
Lupin Limited announced US FDA approval for its Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Spray, used for the treatment of Rhinorrhea.
Nykaa's Q3 profit surged 60.5% to ₹26 crore. Revenue reached ₹2,267.2 crore, up from ₹1,788.8 crore in the same quarter last year.
Shriram Properties signed a joint development agreement for land development in Koyambedu, Chennai, with a potential revenue of ₹350-400 crore.
MTAR Tech's Q3 profit rose 52.9% to ₹15.9 crore from ₹10.4 crore, while revenue increased 47.3% to ₹174.4 crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹335.4 crore South Western Railway project in Hubballi and Mysuru divisions.
Escorts Kubota reported a Q3 profit increase to ₹323 crore from ₹298 crore, with revenue also rising 8.5% to ₹2,935 crore.
Vama Industries shares surged 20% on Monday, closing at ₹9.55. The stock hit the upper circuit with continued buyer interest, potentially impacting Tuesday's trading.
Rubra Medica shares also saw a 10% increase on Monday, closing at ₹14. Continued buyer interest could lead to further activity on Tuesday.
Oriental Trimex shares closed 10% higher at ₹10.60 on Monday. Ongoing buyer interest may influence Tuesday's trading.
Baroda Extrusion shares rose 10% to close at ₹9.33 on Monday. Continued buyer presence suggests potential for further gains.
