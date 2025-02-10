Business

Nykaa to RVNL: Top 11 gaining stocks to watch on February 11

1. Gillette India Share

Gillette India reported strong Q3 results with profit up 21% to ₹126 crore, revenue up 7% to ₹686 crore, and EBITDA increasing to ₹183 crore.

2. Lupin Share

Lupin Limited announced US FDA approval for its Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Spray, used for the treatment of Rhinorrhea.

3. Nykaa Share

Nykaa's Q3 profit surged 60.5% to ₹26 crore. Revenue reached ₹2,267.2 crore, up from ₹1,788.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

4. Shriram Properties Share

Shriram Properties signed a joint development agreement for land development in Koyambedu, Chennai, with a potential revenue of ₹350-400 crore.

5. MTAR Tech Share

MTAR Tech's Q3 profit rose 52.9% to ₹15.9 crore from ₹10.4 crore, while revenue increased 47.3% to ₹174.4 crore.

6. RVNL Share

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹335.4 crore South Western Railway project in Hubballi and Mysuru divisions.

7. Escorts Kubota Share

Escorts Kubota reported a Q3 profit increase to ₹323 crore from ₹298 crore, with revenue also rising 8.5% to ₹2,935 crore.

8. Vama Industries Share

Vama Industries shares surged 20% on Monday, closing at ₹9.55. The stock hit the upper circuit with continued buyer interest, potentially impacting Tuesday's trading.

9. Rubra Medica Share

Rubra Medica shares also saw a 10% increase on Monday, closing at ₹14. Continued buyer interest could lead to further activity on Tuesday.

10. Oriental Trimex Share

Oriental Trimex shares closed 10% higher at ₹10.60 on Monday. Ongoing buyer interest may influence Tuesday's trading.

11. Baroda Extrusion Share

Baroda Extrusion shares rose 10% to close at ₹9.33 on Monday. Continued buyer presence suggests potential for further gains.

Note

Consult with a market expert before making any investment decisions.

