Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 10: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold prices

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm - SAR 326 (Rs 7,624) 

8 gm- SAR 2,608 (Rs 60,995)

10 gm- SAR 3,260 (Rs 76,243)

100 gm- SAR 32,600 (Rs 7,62,432)
 

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- SAR 353 (Rs 8,256)

8 gm- SAR 2,824 (Rs 66,046)

10 gm- SAR 3,530 (Rs 82,558)

100 gm- SAR 35,300 (Rs 8,25,579)
 

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- SAR 266.70 (Rs 6,237)

8 gm- SAR 2,133.60 (Rs 49,900)

10 gm- SAR 2,667 (Rs 62,374)

100 gm- SAR 26,670 (Rs 6,23,745)
 

