UAE Gold Rate on Feb 10: Check 22k, 18k, 24k gold prices

Image credits: Pixabay

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 320.75 (Rs 7,677)

8 gm- AED 2,566 (Rs 61,413)

10 gm- AED 3,207.50 (Rs 76,766)

100 gm- AED 32,075 (Rs 7,67,664)

Image credits: Getty

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 344.75 (Rs 8,251)

8 gm- AED 2,758 (Rs 66,008)

10 gm- AED 3,447.50 (Rs 82,510)

100 gm- AED 34,475 (Rs 8,25,104)
 

Image credits: Getty

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 262.40 (Rs 6,280)

8 gm- AED 2,099.20 (Rs 50,241)

10 gm- AED 2,624 (Rs 62,801)

100 gm- AED 26,240 (Rs 6,28,012)

Image credits: Freepik

