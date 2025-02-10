Share Market Update: 5 reasons why market can see boom THIS week

Business
The stock market is expected to rise this week, starting February 10th. The BJP's victory in the Delhi elections on Saturday has provided another positive factor for the market
The stock market is expected to remain bullish this week. Let's explore the factors that will play a key role in driving this growth
The RBI recently reduced repo rate. The 25 basis point reduction in the monetary policy will leave more savings with people, which is expected to impact the stock market positively
After 27 years, the BJP has returned to power in Delhi. With the BJP now governing both at the center and in Delhi, the market is expected to gain strength this week
Several major IPOs are entering the stock market this week, including Hexaware Technologies, Ajax Engineering, and Quality Power. These are expected to boost market sentiment
Domestic institutional investors have bought ₹7,274.05 crore worth of shares this month. In January, DIIs purchased ₹86,591.80 crore, creating a positive market environment
IIP data will be released on February 12th. In November, IIP production reached a 6-month high of 5.2%. Positive IIP data will be beneficial for the market
