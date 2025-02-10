Bank of Baroda to Maruti Suzuki: Top 6 stocks to buy for future growth

Business
ICICI Direct recommends buying Maruti Suzuki India shares, targeting a price of ₹15,400 within a year.
ICICI Direct suggests investing in Tata Consumer Products, with a 12-month target of ₹1,225. The stock currently trades around ₹1,020.
ICICI Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank, setting a 1-year target price of ₹1,350, approximately 25% higher than the current price of ₹1,074.
ICICI Direct recommends investing in Bank of Baroda, with a target price of ₹280, about 29% higher than the current price of ₹216.33.
ICICI Direct gives a buy rating to Protean eGov Technologies, with a target price of ₹2,000. The stock is currently trading around ₹1,437.
ICICI Direct recommends buying Kajaria Ceramics, with a target price of ₹1,150. The stock is currently around ₹958, approximately 18% lower.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
