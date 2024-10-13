Nithin Kamath net worth: Know about Zerodha CEO's wealth

Business
According to Forbes' Millionaires List 2024, Nithin Kamath, 44, and his younger brother Nikhil Kamath are among India's youngest millionaires.
In 2010, brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath (pictured) started Zerodha, a cheap broking service that upset the Indian broking business.
Rainmatter, a venture capital firm and incubator, invests in fintech startups and enterprises that promote financial inclusion.
According to Forbes, Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, has a net worth of 470 crores USD (2024).
Their investment management business, True Beacon, is geared at ultra-high net worth investors and works on a no-fee basis.
Zerodha's entire current assets under custody, i.e., assets stored in our demat accounts, are Rs 5.66 lakh crore. This amounts to 10 crore rows of holdings.
Nithin graduated from Bangalore Institute of Technology, specialising in Electronics and Telecommunications.
Seema is a confident businesswoman who leads in a world where women make a mark.Bengaluru-born Patil is a fitness fanatic and management expert.