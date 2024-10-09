Business

Did you know Isha Ambani owns THESE brands?

Tira Beauty

Isha Ambani leads Tira Beauty, featuring global and local brands like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana in its offerings.

 

Hamleys

Acquired by Reliance Brands, Hamleys is the world’s oldest toy retailer and is now part of Isha Ambani’s diverse portfolio.

 

 

AJIO

Reliance Retail’s AJIO e-commerce platform reached $2 billion in gross merchandise value in 2023 through strategic international brand partnerships.

 

Freshpik

Launched in 2021, Freshpik provides gourmet groceries, fresh produce, and ready-to-eat products tailored for discerning customers seeking quality.

 

Cover Story

Reliance Retail’s Cover Story brings global fashion to India, featuring a design studio in London focused on high-street trends.

 

 

7 Eleven

In 2021, 7-Eleven partnered with Reliance Retail, opening its first convenience store in Mumbai under the leadership of Isha Ambani.

