Did you know Isha Ambani owns THESE brands?

Isha Ambani leads Tira Beauty, featuring global and local brands like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana in its offerings.
Acquired by Reliance Brands, Hamleys is the world’s oldest toy retailer and is now part of Isha Ambani’s diverse portfolio.
Reliance Retail’s AJIO e-commerce platform reached $2 billion in gross merchandise value in 2023 through strategic international brand partnerships.
Launched in 2021, Freshpik provides gourmet groceries, fresh produce, and ready-to-eat products tailored for discerning customers seeking quality.
Reliance Retail’s Cover Story brings global fashion to India, featuring a design studio in London focused on high-street trends.
In 2021, 7-Eleven partnered with Reliance Retail, opening its first convenience store in Mumbai under the leadership of Isha Ambani.