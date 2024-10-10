Business

Tata Power to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on October 10, 2024

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises has announced a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer with a floor price of Rs 3,117 per share.

Vedanta

Vedanta has repaid bondholders $869 million by redeeming notes due in 2027 and 2028 ahead of maturity as part of a liquidity management strategy. 

Jio Financial Services

Jio Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, has obtained a mutual fund distribution license from AMFI, allowing it to market direct mutual fund plans. 

Tata Stocks

Following the death of its Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Naval Tata, on Thursday night, October 10, Tata Group firms' stocks will be closely watched.

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance intends to raise Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures to fund business expansion which will be listed on the National Stock Exchange.

Star Health and Allied Insurance

The organization is conducting a forensic investigation following a major data breach that affected 31 million clients. 

