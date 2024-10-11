Business

Tata to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on October 11, 2024

Tata Consultancy Services

TCS recorded a net profit of Rs 11,909 crore for the second quarter of FY25, up 5% year on year but down 1.08% sequentially. 

Ola Electric

Ola Electric is under investigation by the Ministry of Heavy Industries following consumer complaints regarding delayed deliveries and defective products.

Mazagon Dock

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said that it has received a purchase order from Maharashtra State Power Generation to produce, implement, and commission an AI-based project.

IREDA

IREDA reported a net profit of Rs 388 crore, up 36% from Rs 285 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations in Q2FY25 was Rs 1,629 crore.

Vedanta

Vedanta has linked its metal quality analysis system to the London Metal Exchange, making it the first Indian smelter to do so.

NBCC

The company's subsidiary has been awarded a Rs 1,000 crore contract to expand Gondwana University's campus in Maharashtra.

Zydus Lifesciences

The business has gained US FDA approval to manufacture a generic version of Paliperidone extended-release tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel has teamed with BHP and Carbon Clean to accelerate carbon capture technology in steel production. 

