Business
The stock market has been trending downwards recently. Last Friday, the market closed down 241 points, while Nifty fell 95 points.
Investors are concerned about the continuous market decline and unsure where to invest.
Given the bearish market sentiment, renowned research analyst Sumeet Bagadia suggests investing in three stocks priced under ₹100.
Current Price - ₹83.26
Stop Loss - ₹80
Target Price - ₹90
Current Price - ₹68.39
Stop Loss - ₹65
Target Price - ₹73
Current Price - ₹73.93
Stop Loss - ₹71
Target Price - ₹79
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking notes that Indian stock market sentiment appears weak as Nifty 50 closed below the 23,500 support level.
With weak market trends, Nifty 50 may test 23250-23200 levels. Focus on technically strong stocks, advises Bagadia.
Stock market investments are subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.
IPOs to watch this week: Laxmi Dental, Kabra Jewels, and more
Gold Price RISES on January 12 before Makar Sankranti: Check 22k rate
L&T, HCL, to ICICI Bank: 7 high return stocks for future investment
THIS pharma stock price soars from manifold; Check returns