3 Stocks Under ₹100 for Potential Monday Gains

Recent Downturn in the Stock Market

The stock market has been trending downwards recently. Last Friday, the market closed down 241 points, while Nifty fell 95 points.

Where to Invest in a Falling Market

Investors are concerned about the continuous market decline and unsure where to invest.

3 Stocks Under ₹100 for Potential Gains

Given the bearish market sentiment, renowned research analyst Sumeet Bagadia suggests investing in three stocks priced under ₹100.

1- Lloyds Engineering Works Share Price

Current Price - ₹83.26

Stop Loss - ₹80

Target Price - ₹90

2- NACL Industries Share Price

Current Price - ₹68.39

Stop Loss - ₹65

Target Price - ₹73

3- Jain Irrigation Systems Share Price

Current Price - ₹73.93

Stop Loss - ₹71

Target Price - ₹79

Weak Market Sentiment Observed

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking notes that Indian stock market sentiment appears weak as Nifty 50 closed below the 23,500 support level.

Focus on Technically Strong Stocks

With weak market trends, Nifty 50 may test 23250-23200 levels. Focus on technically strong stocks, advises Bagadia.

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

