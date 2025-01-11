THIS pharma stock price soars from manifold; Check returns

Business
Penny stock Sudarshan Pharma Industries has delivered strong returns in 2 years. Investors have seen good returns after the stock split in November 2024
On June 28, 2024, the share price was just ₹8, which has given a return of about 600% so far
On Friday, January 11, 2024, Sudarshan Pharma's share closed at ₹48.80, down 1.99%
On November 5, 2024, the face value of the share decreased from ₹10 to ₹1 per share. Prices fell slightly after this split, but then saw a good rally
Sudarshan Pharma's IPO came two years ago in March 2023. If someone had bought one lot of shares (1,600) then, they would have a total of 16,000 shares after the stock split
The investment of ₹116,800 in this IPO in March 2023 has increased to ₹7.80 lakh. Meaning a return of more than 7 times
Sudarshan Pharma share's 52-week high is ₹53.50 and the 52-week low is ₹5.82
The company operates in pharma-chemical sector. Its projects go to countries like UK, Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, and Taiwan. The company's market cap is ₹1,174.42 crore
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
Gold price RISES before Makar Sankranti: Check 24k rates for TODAY
90-hour week controversy: Which countries work the longest hours?
TCS to Tech Mahindra: Top 10 gaining stocks on January 10
Top 7 stocks to buy for strong future: HUL, ITC, ICICI Bank