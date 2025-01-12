Gold Price RISES on January 12 before Makar Sankranti: Check 22k rate

Business
Last week, on January 4th, gold was at 77504 rupees, which has now become 78018 rupees per 10 grams
Gold prices are once again seeing an upward trend. Gold prices have increased by 514 rupees per 10 grams over the week
In the 12 months of 2024, the price of gold increased by 12,809 rupees. On January 1, 2024, gold was at 63352 rupees, reaching 76162 rupees by December 31
Gold delivered a return of approximately 20.22% in 2024. Further price increases are expected in 2025
Gold reached its all-time high on October 30, 2024, at 79,681 rupees per 10 grams
Experts predict that gold prices will continue to rise and could reach 85,000 rupees per 10 grams by June 2025
Silver has become more expensive by 2147 rupees in a week, reaching 90268 rupees per kilogram. Last Saturday, it was at 88,121 rupees
Silver has given a return of about 17% over a year. On January 1, 2024, silver was at 73395 rupees, reaching 86017 rupees per kilogram by December 31
Silver touched its all-time high on October 23, 2024, reaching 99,151 rupees per kilogram
