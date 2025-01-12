Business

Gold Price RISES on January 12 before Makar Sankranti: Check 22k rate

Gold Reaches 78018 Rupees Per 10 Grams

Last week, on January 4th, gold was at 77504 rupees, which has now become 78018 rupees per 10 grams

Gold Price Increase Over the Past Week

Gold prices are once again seeing an upward trend. Gold prices have increased by 514 rupees per 10 grams over the week

Gold Price Up by 12800 Rupees in 12 Months

In the 12 months of 2024, the price of gold increased by 12,809 rupees. On January 1, 2024, gold was at 63352 rupees, reaching 76162 rupees by December 31

Gold Delivered 20% Return in 2024

Gold delivered a return of approximately 20.22% in 2024. Further price increases are expected in 2025

Gold's All-Time High Price

Gold reached its all-time high on October 30, 2024, at 79,681 rupees per 10 grams

Gold Price Could Reach 85,000 by June 2025

Experts predict that gold prices will continue to rise and could reach 85,000 rupees per 10 grams by June 2025

Silver Price Increase Over the Week

Silver has become more expensive by 2147 rupees in a week, reaching 90268 rupees per kilogram. Last Saturday, it was at 88,121 rupees

Silver Delivered 17% Return in a Year

Silver has given a return of about 17% over a year. On January 1, 2024, silver was at 73395 rupees, reaching 86017 rupees per kilogram by December 31

Silver's All-Time High Price

Silver touched its all-time high on October 23, 2024, reaching 99,151 rupees per kilogram

