IPOs to watch this week: Laxmi Dental, Kabra Jewels, and more

This week is fantastic for those investing in the stock market through IPOs. Not one, but five IPOs are opening this week.
In addition, 8 IPOs will be listed this week. If you're thinking about investing, find out which issues will be open.
Laxmi Dental's IPO is open from January 13th to 15th. The price band is ₹407-₹428, and the lot size is 33 shares. Listing is on January 20th, 2025.
Kabra Jewels IPO opens from January 15th-17th. Price band: ₹121-₹128. Lot size: 1000 shares. Listing: Wednesday, January 22nd.
Rikhav Securities IPO is open from January 15th-17th. Price band: ₹82-₹86. Lot size: 1600 shares. Listing: January 22nd.
Landmark Immigration IPO is open from January 16th-20th. Price band: ₹70-₹72. Lot size: 1600 shares. Listing: January 23rd.
EMA Partners IPO is open from January 17th-21st. Price band: ₹117-₹124. Lot size: 1000 shares. Listing: Friday, January 24th.
Standard Glass Lining and Indobell Insulation Limited IPOs will be listed on January 13th.
Capital Infra Trust InvIT, Quadrant Future Tek, Delta Autocorp, BR Goyal Infrastructure, and Avax Apparels IPOs list on January 14th.
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited shares will be listed on January 17th.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing in any stock.
