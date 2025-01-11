L&T, HCL, to ICICI Bank: 7 high return stocks for future investment

Business
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recommends buying construction company Larsen and Toubro Ltd. The target price for this stock is ₹4,300 for one year. The current share price is ₹3,542
Motilal Oswal recommends investing in auto company Mahindra & Mahindra for one year. The target price for this stock is ₹3,420, currently at ₹3,090
Motilal Oswal is also bullish on IT company HCL Tech. The target price for this stock is ₹2,400 for one year. The current share value is ₹1,997.10
Motilal Oswal has also recommended buying into private bank ICICI. The target price for the stock is ₹1,550 for one year, currently at ₹1,251.35
Motilal Oswal recommends holding hospital company Max Healthcare's stock in the portfolio for one year. The target price is ₹1,380, currently at ₹1,149.95
Motilal Oswal has given a buy rating to hotel stock Lemon Tree Hotels. The target price for this stock is ₹190 for one year. The current share value is ₹141.04
Motilal Oswal is also bullish on pharma company IPCA Lab. They recommend investing in this stock for one year. The target price is ₹1,980, currently at ₹1,622
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
