January 13 holiday: Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore districts get day off

Pongal Celebration

Pongal festival will be celebrated on January 14, 15, and 16. The public plans to celebrate with their relatives in their native villages.

Tamil Nadu Government Holiday

A holiday has already been announced on January 14, 15, and 16 on the occasion of Pongal. Now, a holiday has been announced for January 17.

6 Days Continuous Holiday

Holiday from January 14 to January 19 - Students and government employees celebrate 6 consecutive days of holidays.

Special Train and Bus Announcement

As lakhs of people are leaving for their hometowns, special buses and trains will be operated. Reservations for these have started.

Holiday on January 13

Arudra Darshan festival will also be celebrated on January 13. Due to this, thousands of people will visit the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple in Cuddalore district.

Local Holiday

Arudra Darshan festival will be held at Sri Mangalanathaswamy Temple in Thiru Uthirakosamangai village, Kilakarai circle, Ramanathapuram district.

Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram Holiday

While a 6-day holiday has been announced for Pongal, January 13 is a local holiday. 3 more days holiday for Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore districts.

