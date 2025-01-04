Maruti to Hyundai: Top 8 stocks to buy now with expert targets

Business
Nomura has selected Hyundai Motor's stock for its portfolio, with a target price of Rs 2,472, offering a potential return of over 35% from Rs 1,830.
Nomura has also advised buying Mahindra & Mahindra shares. A target of Rs 3,664 has been given for this. The stock closed at Rs 3,180 on January 3. This can give a return of 15%.
Nomura has selected Sansera Engineering with a target of Rs 1,892. The stock closed at Rs 1,467.15 on January 3, offering a potential return of 29%.
Global brokerage firm Citi has given a target of Rs 12,500 for Ultratech Cement and Goldman Sachs has given Rs 12,460. The stock closed at Rs 11,755 on January 3.
Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has given a target price of Rs 14,124 for Maruti shares and Citi has given Rs 13,700. The stock closed at Rs 11,900 on January 3.
Brokerage firm UBS has given a target of Rs 250, Nomura Rs 240 and Citi Rs 242 on Federal Bank shares. The stock closed at Rs 205.03 on January 3.
UBS and Nomura have given a target of Rs 1,575 for ICICI Bank. The stock closed at Rs 1,265.60 on January 3.
Brokerage firm Citi has given a target of Rs 1,378 and CLSA has given Rs 1,300 on IndusInd Bank shares. The stock closed at Rs 996 on January 3.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
