Business
Multibagger stock Algoquant Fintech is going to give bonus shares. Next week the company's shares will trade ex-bonus. The company's market cap is Rs 2,161.76 crore
The company will give bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. This means one bonus share will be given for every two shares held
Algoquant Fintech has fixed record date for bonus shares as January 8, 2025. This means if you want to take advantage of this, you must have shares in your portfolio by this date
On Friday, January 3, the share closed at Rs 1,482.35, which was 0.34% lower than the previous closing of Rs 1,487.45. In 5 years, this stock has magically returned to investors
This stock has given return of 8% in 1 week, 19% in 2 weeks, and 23.04% in 6 months. It has given profit of more than 22393% in 5 years. Investment of Rs 50,000 has become 1 crore
This stock has increased by 15% in the last one month and 13% in three months. In the long term, i.e., two years, the stock's return is 187.19% and in three years
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
