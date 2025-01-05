Business

Grab this 'magic share', get one free for every two

Multibagger stock to give bonus shares

Multibagger stock Algoquant Fintech is going to give bonus shares. Next week the company's shares will trade ex-bonus. The company's market cap is Rs 2,161.76 crore

Algoquant Fintech Bonus Share Details

The company will give bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. This means one bonus share will be given for every two shares held

Algoquant Fintech Bonus Share Record Date

Algoquant Fintech has fixed record date for bonus shares as January 8, 2025. This means if you want to take advantage of this, you must have shares in your portfolio by this date

Algoquant Fintech Share Price Update

On Friday, January 3, the share closed at Rs 1,482.35, which was 0.34% lower than the previous closing of Rs 1,487.45. In 5 years, this stock has magically returned to investors

Algoquant Fintech Share Return Performance

This stock has given return of 8% in 1 week, 19% in 2 weeks, and 23.04% in 6 months. It has given profit of more than 22393% in 5 years. Investment of Rs 50,000 has become 1 crore

Algoquant Fintech Share Return Analysis

This stock has increased by 15% in the last one month and 13% in three months. In the long term, i.e., two years, the stock's return is 187.19% and in three years

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

