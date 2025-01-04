Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday

Business
Standard Glass Lining's IPO opens for subscription on Monday, January 6th. This is the first IPO of the new year to be listed on the mainboard.
Standard Glass Lining has already raised ₹123 crore from anchor investors, including several prominent names.
Anchor investors include Amansa Holdings, Clarus Capital 1, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Tata MF, Motilal Oswal MF, 3P India Equity Fund 1, and Kotak Infinity Fund.
The IPO price band is set at ₹133-140. Investors must bid for a lot of 107 shares and multiples thereof.
The company aims to raise ₹410 crore through a fresh issue of ₹210 crore and an offer for sale of 1.42 crore shares. Retail investors have a 35% allocation.
Positive market sentiment has driven the grey market premium (GMP) to ₹88. Listing is estimated around ₹228, a 63% premium.
GMP can fluctuate significantly. Consult market experts before investing.
The IPO is expected to list on January 13, 2025.
Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich
Maruti to Hyundai: Top 8 stocks to buy now with expert targets
Gold price INCREASES on January 04: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
D-Mart to ONGC: 10 top gaining stocks on January 3