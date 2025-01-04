Business

7 Penny Stocks That Made Millionaires

1. Integrated Industries Ltd Share

One share of Integrated Industries cost 9 paise on January 1, 2021, and 30.48 rupees on January 3, 2025. The return was 33,233%, turning 1 lakh rupees into 3 crores.

2. Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Share

One Diamond Power Infrastructure share costs Rs 151. On January 1, 2021, it cost 14 paise. In four years, this stock increased 1,10,078%. 1 lakh invested turned 11 crores.

3. Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Share

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech's share price was Rs 1.28 on January 1, 2021, Rs 120.55 on January 3, and Rs 133 on January 1. Investment of 1 lakh became 1 crore.

4. Trishakti Industries Ltd Share

Trishakti Industries' shares rose from Rs 1.43 on January 1, 2021, to Rs 184.75. This period yielded 12319%. Investment of 1 lakh became 1 crore.

5. Waaree Renewable Technologies Share

In January 2021, Waaree Renewable Technologies shares were Rs 2.74; today, they cost Rs 1,391.60. The return is 51,433%. An 1 lakh investment earned 5 crores.

6. Nibe Ltd Share

NIBE shares were around Rs 15 on January 1, 2021, which reached Rs 1,704.70 on January 3, 2025. During this period, the share's return has been more than 11,046%.

7. Sejal Glass Share

From Rs 15 on January 1, 2021, Sejal Glass shares have reached Rs 621. Over 4,040% return throughout this time. An investment of 1 lakh rupees became 42 lakhs.

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

