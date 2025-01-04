Business
One share of Integrated Industries cost 9 paise on January 1, 2021, and 30.48 rupees on January 3, 2025. The return was 33,233%, turning 1 lakh rupees into 3 crores.
One Diamond Power Infrastructure share costs Rs 151. On January 1, 2021, it cost 14 paise. In four years, this stock increased 1,10,078%. 1 lakh invested turned 11 crores.
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech's share price was Rs 1.28 on January 1, 2021, Rs 120.55 on January 3, and Rs 133 on January 1. Investment of 1 lakh became 1 crore.
Trishakti Industries' shares rose from Rs 1.43 on January 1, 2021, to Rs 184.75. This period yielded 12319%. Investment of 1 lakh became 1 crore.
In January 2021, Waaree Renewable Technologies shares were Rs 2.74; today, they cost Rs 1,391.60. The return is 51,433%. An 1 lakh investment earned 5 crores.
NIBE shares were around Rs 15 on January 1, 2021, which reached Rs 1,704.70 on January 3, 2025. During this period, the share's return has been more than 11,046%.
From Rs 15 on January 1, 2021, Sejal Glass shares have reached Rs 621. Over 4,040% return throughout this time. An investment of 1 lakh rupees became 42 lakhs.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
