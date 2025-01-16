Business

HDFC life to Gland Pharma: 7 stocks to watch on January 16

1. HDFC Life Share

HDFC Life's Annual Premium Equivalent grew by 12% year-on-year in the third quarter. This quarter's APE is ₹3,569 crore, compared to ₹3,191 crore in the previous quarter

2. Exide Industries Share

Exide Industries has invested ₹149 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions on a rights basis. The share closed at ₹382 on January 15

3. L&T Technology Services Share

IT company L&T Technology Services reported improved revenue in Q3, with improvements in EBIT and margins. The company's revenue grew by 3.1% compared to the previous quarter

4. Gland Pharma Share

Gland Pharma's new CEO, Shyamakant Giri, will assume office on January 16, 2025. The share closed at ₹1,664.90 on January 15

5. RBL Bank Share

RBL Bank announced Soma Shankar Prasad as the new Non-Executive Independent Director. His term will be for 4 years. He was previously MD and CEO of UCO Bank

6. Transrail Lighting Share

Transrail Lighting Ltd reported a nearly 22% increase in profit year-on-year in the December quarter. The company's revenue grew by 12% year-on-year, with EBITDA jumping 23%

7. Nitco Share

The company announced after market close that it received a ₹50 crore order. The share closed at ₹123 on January 15

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment

