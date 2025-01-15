Business

Bajaj Finance to ONGC: Invest in THESE 8 stocks for quick returns

1. ONGC Share Price Target

Antique Broking has given a buy rating on ONGC shares with a target of Rs 368, which is about 41% higher than the current price. The 52-week high for this stock is Rs 345.

2. Oil India Share Price Target

Antique Broking's second pick is Oil India shares, with a target of Rs 668, which can give returns of up to 44% from the current price. The 52-week high for this share is Rs 768.

3. BPCL Share Price Target

Antique Broking is also bullish on BPCL shares, giving a long-term target of Rs 415, with a potential upside of about 54%. The 52-week high for this share is Rs 376.

4. Indian Oil Share Price Target

Antique Broking has also advised investing in Indian Oil shares, expecting an increase of up to 63%, with a target price of Rs 208.

5. HPCL Share Price Target

Antique Broking has recommended buying HPCL shares with a target of Rs 569, which is about 52% higher. The 52-week high for this share is Rs 457.

6. Federal Bank Share Price Target

HDFC Securities has given a buy rating on Federal Bank shares, with a target of Rs 205 and a stop-loss of Rs 184.5 for 10 to 15 days.

7. Bajaj Finance Share Price Target

Axis Direct has recommended buying Bajaj Finance shares for 10-15 days, with a target of Rs 7,550 and a stop-loss of Rs 7,265.

8. Jindal Stainless Share Price Target

HDFC Securities has recommended buying Jindal Stainless shares within a 15-day range, with a target of Rs 663 and a stop-loss of Rs 595.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment.

