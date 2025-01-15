Bajaj Finance to ONGC: Invest in THESE 8 stocks for quick returns

Business
Antique Broking has given a buy rating on ONGC shares with a target of Rs 368, which is about 41% higher than the current price. The 52-week high for this stock is Rs 345.
Antique Broking's second pick is Oil India shares, with a target of Rs 668, which can give returns of up to 44% from the current price. The 52-week high for this share is Rs 768.
Antique Broking is also bullish on BPCL shares, giving a long-term target of Rs 415, with a potential upside of about 54%. The 52-week high for this share is Rs 376.
Antique Broking has also advised investing in Indian Oil shares, expecting an increase of up to 63%, with a target price of Rs 208.
Antique Broking has recommended buying HPCL shares with a target of Rs 569, which is about 52% higher. The 52-week high for this share is Rs 457.
HDFC Securities has given a buy rating on Federal Bank shares, with a target of Rs 205 and a stop-loss of Rs 184.5 for 10 to 15 days.
Axis Direct has recommended buying Bajaj Finance shares for 10-15 days, with a target of Rs 7,550 and a stop-loss of Rs 7,265.
HDFC Securities has recommended buying Jindal Stainless shares within a 15-day range, with a target of Rs 663 and a stop-loss of Rs 595.
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
