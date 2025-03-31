Business

Gold Price DROPS on Eid: Check latest market rate of 24K on March 31

Check the latest gold rates for Eid gifting and investment opportunities. Find out where gold prices have decreased and make informed decisions.

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Delhi - Rs 91,340 per 10 grams

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Mumbai - Rs 91,190 per 10 grams

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Kolkata - Rs 91,190 per 10 grams

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai - Rs 91,190 per 10 grams

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Ahmedabad - Rs 91,240 per 10 grams

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Jaipur - Rs 91,340 per 10 grams

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Bhopal - Rs 91,240 per 10 grams

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Lucknow - Rs 91,340 per 10 grams

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Varanasi - Rs 91,340 per 10 grams

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in Patna - Rs 91,240 per 10 grams

