Gold price RISES on 5th January 2025: Check 22k, 24k rates TODAY

Gold Reaches ₹77,504 per 10 Grams

Gold and silver prices have seen an upward trend in the past week. On December 27th, gold was at ₹76,436, now at ₹77,504 per 10 grams

Gold Price Increases by ₹1068 in a Week

Gold has increased by ₹1068 in a week. Prices for 22, 20, and 18 carat gold have also risen

Gold Price Increase Over the Past Year

Gold price was ₹63,352 on January 1st and reached ₹76,162 by December 31st, a ₹12,810 increase

Gold Returned Over 20% in 2024

Gold yielded over 20.22% return in a year, reaching a high of ₹79,681 per 10 grams on October 30, 2024

Silver Price Increase in a Week

Silver rose from ₹87,831 to ₹88,121 per kg this week, a ₹290 increase

Silver Returned 17% Over the Year

Silver provided a 17% return this year, rising from ₹73,395 on January 1, 2024, to ₹86,017 by December 31

Silver's Highest Price Point

Silver reached its highest price of ₹99,151 per kg on October 23

