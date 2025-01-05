Gold price RISES on 5th January 2025: Check 22k, 24k rates TODAY

Business
Gold and silver prices have seen an upward trend in the past week. On December 27th, gold was at ₹76,436, now at ₹77,504 per 10 grams
Gold has increased by ₹1068 in a week. Prices for 22, 20, and 18 carat gold have also risen
Gold price was ₹63,352 on January 1st and reached ₹76,162 by December 31st, a ₹12,810 increase
Gold yielded over 20.22% return in a year, reaching a high of ₹79,681 per 10 grams on October 30, 2024
Silver rose from ₹87,831 to ₹88,121 per kg this week, a ₹290 increase
Silver provided a 17% return this year, rising from ₹73,395 on January 1, 2024, to ₹86,017 by December 31
Silver reached its highest price of ₹99,151 per kg on October 23
January 13 holiday: Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore districts get day off
Share Market UPDATE: Algoquant Fintech bonus; Multibagger opportunity
Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday
Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich