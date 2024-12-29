Bank Holidays in January 2025; Check full list HERE

Business
Banks will be closed nationwide for New Year's Day.
Banks closed in Mizoram, Kerala for Mannam Jayanti.
Banks closed nationwide due to weekly off.
Banks closed in Punjab & some states for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.
Banks closed nationwide due to second Saturday.
Banks closed in Punjab & some states for Lohri.
Banks closed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh for Makar Sankranti/Pongal.
Banks closed for Thiruvalluvar Day, Tusu Puja in respective states.
Banks closed in Manipur for Imoinu.
Banks closed in several states for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.
Banks closed nationwide due to fourth Saturday.
Banks closed nationwide for Republic Day & weekly off.
Banks closed in Sikkim for Sonam Losar.
