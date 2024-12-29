Business

Bank Holidays in January 2025; Check full list HERE

January 1 - Wednesday

Banks will be closed nationwide for New Year's Day.

January 2 - Thursday

Banks closed in Mizoram, Kerala for Mannam Jayanti.

January 5 - Sunday

Banks closed nationwide due to weekly off.

January 6 - Monday

Banks closed in Punjab & some states for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

January 11 - Saturday

Banks closed nationwide due to second Saturday.

January 12 - Sunday

Banks closed nationwide due to weekly off.

January 13 - Monday

Banks closed in Punjab & some states for Lohri.

January 14 - Tuesday

Banks closed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh for Makar Sankranti/Pongal.

January 15 - Wednesday

Banks closed for Thiruvalluvar Day, Tusu Puja in respective states.

January 19 - Sunday

Banks closed nationwide due to weekly off.

January 22 - Wednesday

Banks closed in Manipur for Imoinu.

January 23 - Thursday

Banks closed in several states for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.

January 25 - Saturday

Banks closed nationwide due to fourth Saturday.

January 26 - Sunday

Banks closed nationwide for Republic Day & weekly off.

January 30 - Thursday

Banks closed in Sikkim for Sonam Losar.

