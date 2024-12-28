Business

No income? Here's how students can still get loans easily

Need money during studies?

Students often face unexpected financial needs during their studies. A personal loan can be a good option.

Students can get loans without income

While income is typically required for loans, students can obtain loans without income. Let's find out how.

What is a personal loan?

A personal loan doesn't require collateral. You can use it for medical expenses, rent, or other needs.

How to get a loan without income?

  • Loan with a guarantor: Your parents or working siblings can be guarantors.
  • Part-time job: If you're working part-time or freelancing, getting a loan can be easier.

What does a guarantor mean?

A guarantor is responsible for repaying your loan if you default.

Personal vs. Education Loan

Personal Loan: Use for rent, medical bills, or any expense.

Education Loan: For tuition, books, course-related expenses.

Required Documents for a Loan

These documents are essential for a loan:

  • ID: Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, or Passport.
  • Address Proof: Aadhaar, PAN, Utility Bill.
  • Income Proof: Guarantor's bank statements.

Things to consider before taking a loan

  • Understand loan terms, benefits, and drawbacks.
  • Plan loan spending wisely.
  • Repay on time to avoid financial pressure.

Why personal loans benefit students

If facing financial constraints during studies, this can help. With proper planning, balance your studies and expenses.

