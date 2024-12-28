No income? Here's how students can still get loans easily

Business
Students often face unexpected financial needs during their studies. A personal loan can be a good option.
While income is typically required for loans, students can obtain loans without income. Let's find out how.
A personal loan doesn't require collateral. You can use it for medical expenses, rent, or other needs.
A guarantor is responsible for repaying your loan if you default.
Personal Loan: Use for rent, medical bills, or any expense.
Education Loan: For tuition, books, course-related expenses.
These documents are essential for a loan:
If facing financial constraints during studies, this can help. With proper planning, balance your studies and expenses.
Gold price INCREASES on December 28: Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY
Ajanta Pharma to JSW: 10 Top Gaining Stocks on December 27
ICICI Bank to Oberoi Realty: 6 stocks for Green Portfolio in 2025
Gold price on December 27: Check 24k rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi