Business

Nita Ambani vs Priti Adani: Who holds more wealth and power?

Image credits: Getty

Gautam Adani's Business Empire:

Gautam Adani spearheads the Adani Group. His company operates major Indian ports, real estate, airports and power-grid distribution.

Image credits: X

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Empire:

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) boasts major divisions in gas production, oil refinement, digital services, retail, and media.

Image credits: Getty

Priti Adani: A Philanthropic Leader

Priti Adani is a multifaceted leader balancing her roles as a businesswoman and philanthropist. She now chairs the Adani Foundation.

Image credits: X

Nita Ambani: Championing Education and CSR

Nita Ambani has carved her identity as the Chairperson and Founder of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Image credits: Getty

Nita Ambani

With a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College, she has made significant contributions to education and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Image credits: Getty

Wealth vs. Influence

While Priti Adani surpasses Nita Ambani in net worth, Nita's extensive involvement in CSR and education highlights her influence beyond financial metrics.

Image credits: social media

Personal finance 2025: New rules on share market, LPG, EPFO and UPI

No income? Here's how students can still get loans easily

Gold price INCREASES on December 28: Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

Ajanta Pharma to JSW: 10 Top Gaining Stocks on December 27