Nita Ambani vs Priti Adani: Who holds more wealth and power?

Gautam Adani spearheads the Adani Group. His company operates major Indian ports, real estate, airports and power-grid distribution.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) boasts major divisions in gas production, oil refinement, digital services, retail, and media.
Priti Adani is a multifaceted leader balancing her roles as a businesswoman and philanthropist. She now chairs the Adani Foundation.
Nita Ambani has carved her identity as the Chairperson and Founder of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
With a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College, she has made significant contributions to education and corporate social responsibility (CSR).
While Priti Adani surpasses Nita Ambani in net worth, Nita's extensive involvement in CSR and education highlights her influence beyond financial metrics.
