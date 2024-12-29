Gold price INCREASES on December 29; Check 22k, 24k rates TODAY

Business
Last week saw a jump in gold and silver prices. Last Saturday, gold was at ₹75377, which has now reached ₹76,436 per 10 grams
This means that the price of gold has increased by ₹1059 in the last week
Gold has become expensive by ₹13084 so far this year. On January 1, gold was at ₹63352, which has now reached ₹73395 per 10 grams
Talking about the highest level of gold, it was made on October 30, 2024. Then the price of gold had reached ₹79681
According to experts, the US and UK have cut interest rates, which may increase gold ETF purchases. In such a situation, gold can reach ₹85,000 per 10 grams by June 30
Talking about silver, it has become expensive by ₹2698 in a week. Last Saturday, silver was ₹85,133, which has now increased to ₹87,831 per kilogram
Talking about the highest level of silver, it touched on October 23, 2024. Then its price reached ₹99151 per kilogram
According to experts, silver may cross the level of ₹1 lakh per kg by March 2025
