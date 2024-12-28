Personal finance 2025: New rules on share market, LPG, EPFO and UPI

Business
As usual, LPG prices may change on January 1, 2025. Gas companies may either increase or decrease prices, potentially including commercial cylinders.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the Kisan Credit Card loan limit without guarantee to ₹2 lakh from ₹1.60 lakh.
Buying new cars will be more expensive from January 1, 2025, with companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, and Audi increasing prices.
EPFO pensioners will be able to withdraw their pensions from any bank without extra verification from the new year.
NPCI has increased the UPI 123Pay transaction limit from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 in 2025.
From January 1, 2025, the Sensex and Bankex monthly expiry will be on the last Tuesday of each month, and weekly contracts will expire on Tuesday instead of Friday.
