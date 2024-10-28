Business

Axis Bank to DLF: Stocks to watch on October 28, 2024

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank reported a 14.5% rise in Q2 net profit, reaching Rs 11,746 crore, with net interest income growing 9.5% to Rs 20,048 crore.

 

InterGlobe Aviation

IndiGo faced a Q2 loss of Rs 986.7 crore, a shift from last year’s profit of Rs 188.9 crore, despite a revenue increase of 13.6%.

 

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda's Q2 profit surged 23% to Rs 5,238 crore, while net interest income rose 7.3% to Rs 11,622 crore amid improving NPAs.

 

DLF

DLF's Q2 profit soared 122.1% to Rs 1,381.2 crore, with revenue up 46.5% to Rs 1,975 crore, indicating strong performance in the real estate sector.

 

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements expanded its limestone reserves to 8 billion tonnes through strategic state auction participation, narrowing the gap with UltraTech Cement's 10 billion tonnes.

 

 

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's Q2 profit jumped 145.6% to Rs 553 crore, with net interest income rising 14.3% to Rs 2,200 crore and improved gross NPA.

 

IDBI Bank

The finance ministry plans to finalize IDBI Bank's privatization by March 2025, with shortlisted bidders receiving access to the virtual data room soon.

 

Axis Bank

Axis Bank received a SEBI notice regarding its stake in Max Life Insurance and plans to respond, confirming all transactions had regulatory approvals.

 

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto's Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle saw strong demand in October, selling over 8,310 units, reflecting a 68% growth, with plans for increased production.

