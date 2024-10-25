Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Business
NTPC’s profit rose by 19.6% to Rs 4,649 crore in Q2FY25, while its revenue decreased by 1.3% to Rs 40,327.6 crore.
ITC's profit grew over 3% year-on-year to Rs 5,078.3 crore in Q2FY25, with revenue increasing by 16.8% to Rs 19,327.7 crore.
The Reserve Bank of India has approved Amitabh Chaudhry’s re-appointment as MD & CEO of Axis Bank for three more years starting January 1, 2025.
GMR Airports faced a net loss of Rs 428.8 crore in Q2FY25, worsening from a loss of Rs 190.4 crore in Q2FY24.
Indian Energy Exchange saw a profit jump of 28% to Rs 106.1 crore in Q2FY25, with revenue also rising by 28.3% to Rs 139.2 crore.
IndusInd Bank's profit dropped by 39.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,325.5 crore, despite a 5.3% growth in net interest income to Rs 5,347.3 crore.
Bikaji Foods achieved a net profit increase of 13% year-on-year, reaching Rs 69.2 crore in Q2FY25, reflecting solid business performance.
Patanjali Foods reported a profit rise of 21.4% to Rs 309 crore in Q2FY25, with revenue growing to Rs 8,154.2 crore.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appointed S Balakrishna Kamath as Chief Financial Officer, effective on or before January 3, 2025.