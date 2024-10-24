How to invest in mutual fund this Diwali to get Rs 1 cr on retirement?

Business
During Diwali, many people earn better profits by investing their money smartly. During employment, most people deposit money in various savings schemes.
Some invest in government schemes, while others resort to pension plans. But have you thought about investing in mutual funds?
However, mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. But, if you invest correctly, earning profits can be easy.
If you are 30 years old and start investing Rs 5,000 every month in a mutual fund SIP, you will get a big benefit at the age of 60.
If you consistently invest Rs 5,000 every month for 30 years, you can get a fund of approximately Rs 1.3 crore after 30 years.
The estimated return on your investment for 30 years is approximately 11%.