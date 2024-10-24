Business

How to invest in mutual fund this Diwali to get Rs 1 cr on retirement?

People save money throughout their lives

During Diwali, many people earn better profits by investing their money smartly. During employment, most people deposit money in various savings schemes.

What about investing in Mutual Funds?

Some invest in government schemes, while others resort to pension plans. But have you thought about investing in mutual funds?

Investing correctly is beneficial

However, mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. But, if you invest correctly, earning profits can be easy.

Understand with this calculation

If you are 30 years old and start investing Rs 5,000 every month in a mutual fund SIP, you will get a big benefit at the age of 60.

Retirement fund of over one crore

If you consistently invest Rs 5,000 every month for 30 years, you can get a fund of approximately Rs 1.3 crore after 30 years.

Estimated return: 11%

The estimated return on your investment for 30 years is approximately 11%.

