Business
Today, people buy gold and silver coins and decorations. With growing prices and demand, both precious metals have seen a boost this year.
Silver has risen significantly this year. In January 2024, one kg of silver was at ₹73,395, which reached ₹94,280 per kg on May 29. Now, on October 26, its rate is ₹98,000.
The price of gold has also increased tremendously this year. Gold has crossed ₹80,000. On October 26, 2024, the rate of gold is ₹79,740 per 10 grams, which may increase further.
The demand for both is at its peak. Given the current conditions, it is not expected that the prices of these metals will decline in the coming time. There are signs of strength.
Market experts say that ongoing global tensions and potential US interest rate cuts could boost gold and silver, making them a better investment option.
According to market experts, the price of silver could reach over ₹1 lakh by Diwali. Its prices can go up to ₹1.05-1.10 lakh per kg, which investors should take advantage of.
Geopolitical concerns and the wedding season may potentially raise gold prices, according to market analysts. However, it is anticipated to stay around ₹80,000.
Market analysts expect gold and silver to stay strong. Dollar index volatility and geopolitical tensions will help gold and silver prices.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.