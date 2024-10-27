IndusInd Bank to JSW Energy: Stocks to watch on October 27, 2024

Business
ITC reported a 3% rise in net profit to ₹5,078.3 crore and a 17% increase in revenue, reaching ₹19,327.8 crore.
NTPC: Consolidated net profit rose by 14% to ₹5,380.25 crore, despite total income declining slightly to ₹45,197.77 crore.
Adani Wilmar's revenue grew 18% to ₹14,460 crore, with a consolidated profit of ₹311 crore, recovering from a ₹131 crore loss last year.
Adani Total Gas saw a 6% net profit increase to ₹178 crore, with revenues rising 12% to ₹1,315 crore due to higher sales.
IndusInd Bank's net profit fell 40% to ₹1,331 crore due to higher loan loss provisions; net interest income grew 5% to ₹5,347 crore.
JSW Energy’s net profit slightly increased to ₹853 crore, with total revenue rising 2% year-on-year to ₹3,459 crore.
Dixon Technologies' net profit surged 265% to ₹412 crore, fueled by increased mobile production and a significant gain of ₹209.6 crore.
DCB Bank reported a 23% increase in net profit to ₹155 crore, with net interest income growing 7% to ₹509 crore.