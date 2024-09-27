Business

Adani Green to Hyundai Motor: Stocks to watch on September 27, 2024

Fortis Healthcare

IHH Healthcare's Group CEO has stated that the company has no imminent plans to float its diagnostics arm, Agilus Diagnostics, despite its importance to the overall business.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has sold a housing loan portfolio worth about Rs 60 billion to various state-controlled banks as part of a strategy to decrease credit load amid regulatory concerns. 

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure is exploring raising long-term financing through a variety of channels, including equities and convertible instruments.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India, which is preparing for its IPO, might attract a greater value multiple than Maruti Suzuki, according to Nomura. 

Reliance Industries

Reliance Retail's fashion e-tailer, AJIO, has collaborated with H&M to showcase the brand's products on its website. 

Adani Green Energy

AGEL and TotalEnergies formed a 50:50 joint venture, with TotalEnergies spending $444 million for a stake in AGEL's solar projects in Gujarat. 

