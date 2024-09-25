EaseMyTrip to Infosys: Stocks to watch on September 25, 2024

Business
The finance ministry may revise Circular 210 to grant relief to Infosys from a Rs 30,000 crore GST demand.
SBI Chairman C S Setty announced a solid Rs 4 trillion credit pipeline from India Inc., predicting an increase in private capital investment, notably in infrastructure.
The NCLAT has ruled that the board structures of Vadilal Enterprises and Vadilal International remain unchanged until a final hearing on a family dispute.
The Board of PC Jewellers will meet on September 30 to discuss and approve the stock split and discuss the nomination of new directors.
Tata Power has certified that its Trombay plant is appropriately insured in the aftermath of a fire.
According to rumors, promoter Nishant Pitti plans to sell up to 8.5% of Easy Trip Planners in block deals.