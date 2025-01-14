Adani Energy to HCL tech: 7 stocks to watch on Makar Sankranti

Business
In its Q3 update, the company reported that its transmission network length increased year-over-year from 20,422 ckm to 26,485 ckm
Following increased profit and revenue in Q3 FY2025, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs. 12 per share and a special dividend of Rs. 6 per share to investors
Bharat Electronics Limited has received orders worth Rs. 561 crore since December 23, 2024. On Monday, the share price fell 4.37% to close at Rs. 259.15
JSW Energy announced it received a Letter of Intent for the 3.6 GW KSK Mahanadi thermal power plant. Shares closed at Rs. 518.50, down 3.91% on Monday
The company's profit for quarter 3 increased by 30.5% to Rs. 142 crore, compared to Rs. 108.8 crore a year ago. Revenue increased by 8.4% to Rs. 1,140.7 crore
The company announced orders worth Rs. 64 crore for Wi-Fi & LAN and integrated security systems (CCTV)
Profit for the quarter ending December 2024 increased to Rs. 77.3 crore, compared to Rs. 58 crore a year ago. The company's revenue also increased
