Adani Energy to HCL tech: 7 stocks to watch on Makar Sankranti

1. Adani Energy Solutions Share

In its Q3 update, the company reported that its transmission network length increased year-over-year from 20,422 ckm to 26,485 ckm

2. HCL Tech Share

Following increased profit and revenue in Q3 FY2025, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs. 12 per share and a special dividend of Rs. 6 per share to investors

3. BEL Share

Bharat Electronics Limited has received orders worth Rs. 561 crore since December 23, 2024. On Monday, the share price fell 4.37% to close at Rs. 259.15

4. JSW Energy Share

JSW Energy announced it received a Letter of Intent for the 3.6 GW KSK Mahanadi thermal power plant. Shares closed at Rs. 518.50, down 3.91% on Monday

5. Himadri Chemical Share

The company's profit for quarter 3 increased by 30.5% to Rs. 142 crore, compared to Rs. 108.8 crore a year ago. Revenue increased by 8.4% to Rs. 1,140.7 crore

6. ITI Limited Share

The company announced orders worth Rs. 64 crore for Wi-Fi & LAN and integrated security systems (CCTV)

7. Anand Rathi Wealth Share

Profit for the quarter ending December 2024 increased to Rs. 77.3 crore, compared to Rs. 58 crore a year ago. The company's revenue also increased

