Max, JSW Energy to Siemen : 7 high return stocks for future investment

Brokerage firm Axis Direct has recommended buying JSW Energy shares. The target price for this stock is given at ₹800. The stock can go up by 48% from the current price.
Axis Direct has recommended picking Skipper shares. This stock is said to be kept in the portfolio for the long term. Its target price is given at ₹515.
SBI Securities has chosen PNB Housing Finance shares for the portfolio. The target for this stock is given at ₹1,035, which can give a return of 21% from the current price.
Brokerage firm ICICI Direct has given a target of ₹741 for Max Estates shares. This stock is to be bought for the long term, which is about 28% higher than the current price.
HDFC Securities has chosen Siemens shares for the long term. The target for this stock is given at ₹8,114. Accordingly, a return of up to 33% can be obtained from the stock.
HDFC Securities has chosen Kalpataru Projects International as the next stock. The target price for this stock is given at ₹1,587, which is about 32% higher than the current price.
HDFC Securities recommends holding Cummins India shares for the long term, with a target price of ₹4,867, indicating a 62% potential upside.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Do consult your market expert before investing.
