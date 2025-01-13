Business

Piramal Pharma to Axis Bank: 7 Top gaining stocks to watch TODAY

1- Piramal Pharma Share Price

Up 7.41%, Current Price - ₹237.65

2- Aegis Logistics Share Price

Up 3.40%, Current Price - ₹859.00

3- Crisil Share Price

Up 3.24%, Current Price - ₹5854.00

4- IREDA Share Price

Up 2.56%, Current Price - ₹206.27

5- Biocon Share Price

Up 2.43%, Current Price - ₹369.75

6- Happiest Minds Share Price

Up 2.37%, Current Price - ₹722.90

7- Indus Towers Share Price

Up 2.26%, Current Price - ₹327.65

8- Vodafone Idea Share Price

Up 2.06%, Current Price - ₹7.90

9- Axis Bank Share Price

Up 1.69%, Current Price - ₹1058.30

10- AstraZeneca Share Price

Up 1.67%, Current Price - ₹7018.85

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

Max, JSW Energy to Siemen : 7 high return stocks for future investment

Gold price FALLS on January 13: Check 22k rates for TODAY

NACL to Lloyds: 3 Potential stocks to buy on January 13 for growth

IPOs to watch this week: Laxmi Dental, Kabra Jewels, and more