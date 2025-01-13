Business

Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns

Penny Stock's Multibagger Return

Education company Vantage Knowledge Academy's stock has made investors rich in a short time. It has given a return of 14,000% in 5 years

Vantage Knowledge Academy Stock in Focus

Vantage Knowledge Academy is going to give bonus shares and dividends to its investors. The record date is January 17, 2025

Dividend for Investors

The company will give bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1. Shareholders will get a dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share. Dividend payment will be made within 30 days

Vantage Knowledge Academy Share Price

As of 1 PM on Monday, January 13, Vantage Knowledge Academy shares were trading at Rs 216.70, down 5%. On Friday, the company's shares closed at Rs 228.10

Share Price Just Rs 11 a Year Ago

The 52-week high of Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited's share is Rs 270.70 and the 52-week low is Rs 11.72. Meaning a year ago the price of this share was around Rs 11

Vantage Knowledge Academy Share Returns

Vantage Knowledge Academy shares have given returns of 27.54% in one week, 7.47% in one month, and 91.52% in three months. This year stock has returned 33.59%

Vantage Knowledge Academy Market Cap

The market cap of this education sector company is Rs 2,368 crore. Those who invested a year ago when the share price was around Rs 11 have got a return of around 1,800%

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

