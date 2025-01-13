Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns

Business
Education company Vantage Knowledge Academy's stock has made investors rich in a short time. It has given a return of 14,000% in 5 years
Vantage Knowledge Academy is going to give bonus shares and dividends to its investors. The record date is January 17, 2025
The company will give bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1. Shareholders will get a dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share. Dividend payment will be made within 30 days
As of 1 PM on Monday, January 13, Vantage Knowledge Academy shares were trading at Rs 216.70, down 5%. On Friday, the company's shares closed at Rs 228.10
The 52-week high of Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited's share is Rs 270.70 and the 52-week low is Rs 11.72. Meaning a year ago the price of this share was around Rs 11
Vantage Knowledge Academy shares have given returns of 27.54% in one week, 7.47% in one month, and 91.52% in three months. This year stock has returned 33.59%
The market cap of this education sector company is Rs 2,368 crore. Those who invested a year ago when the share price was around Rs 11 have got a return of around 1,800%
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
