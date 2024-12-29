Business

4 IPOs to watch this week: Indo Farm, Technichem, and more

1- Indo Farm Equipment IPO

Open Date: December 31st - January 2nd; Price Band: ₹204-₹215; GMP: ₹80; Listing Date: January 7th

2- Technichem Organics IPO

Open Date: December 31st - January 2nd; Price Band: ₹52-₹55; GMP: ₹11; Listing Date: January 7th

3- Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO

Open Date: January 1st - 3rd, 2025; Price Band: ₹51-₹52; GMP: Zero; Listing Date: January 8th

4- Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd IPO

Open Date: January 3rd - 7th, 2025; Price Band: TBD; GMP: Zero; Listing Date: January 10th

Upcoming IPO Listings This Week

A total of 6 IPOs are expected to list this week, including 4 mainboard and 2 SME listings.

December 30th Listings

Carraro India, Ventive Hospitality, and Senores Pharmaceuticals are listing.

December 31st Listing

Unimech Aerospace IPO is listing, having received a strong response in the grey market.

January 2nd Listing

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers shares are listing.

January 3rd Listing

Citichem India Limited IPO will list on the stock market.

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

