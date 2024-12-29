4 IPOs to watch this week: Indo Farm, Technichem, and more

Business
Open Date: December 31st - January 2nd; Price Band: ₹204-₹215; GMP: ₹80; Listing Date: January 7th
Open Date: December 31st - January 2nd; Price Band: ₹52-₹55; GMP: ₹11; Listing Date: January 7th
Open Date: January 1st - 3rd, 2025; Price Band: ₹51-₹52; GMP: Zero; Listing Date: January 8th
Open Date: January 3rd - 7th, 2025; Price Band: TBD; GMP: Zero; Listing Date: January 10th
A total of 6 IPOs are expected to list this week, including 4 mainboard and 2 SME listings.
Carraro India, Ventive Hospitality, and Senores Pharmaceuticals are listing.
Unimech Aerospace IPO is listing, having received a strong response in the grey market.
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers shares are listing.
Citichem India Limited IPO will list on the stock market.
Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.
Bank Holidays in January 2025; Check full list HERE
Gold price INCREASES on December 29; Check 22k, 24k rates TODAY
Nita Ambani vs Priti Adani: Who holds more wealth and power?
Personal finance 2025: New rules on share market, LPG, EPFO and UPI