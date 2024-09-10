Auto

Why a Dashcam is essential for car safety and security

A dashcam is a camera that is mounted on the dashboard of your vehicle. It is very important for your vehicle and journey for many reasons.

Evidence During Accidents

If an accident occurs, dashcam footage can help prove who is at fault. This makes it easier to file insurance claims and police reports.

Fraud Protection

Some people deliberately try to get money from insurance by pretending to have an accident. Dashcams can provide strong evidence against such scams.

Car servicing

If you are handing over your car to a stranger (at a service center), a dashcam can monitor it. Dashcam can also help you improve your driving habits.

Recording Travel Memories

Dashcam can record beautiful scenes and unforgettable moments of your journey. You can watch or share it later.

Voluntary Recording

If you suspect a problem in a particular area, you can start video recording voluntarily. Ensure insurance coverage against accidents, theft, and other hazards.

What if there is no dash cam?

If you don't have a dashcam, you can use a smartphone. Some apps are available to use your smartphone as a dashcam. Park your car where CCTV cameras are installed.

Must Buy

A dashcam is an essential tool for your vehicle and safety. Consider alternatives if you don't have a dashcam. But buying one would be safe.

