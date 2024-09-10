Why a Dashcam is essential for car safety and security

Auto
A dashcam is a camera that is mounted on the dashboard of your vehicle. It is very important for your vehicle and journey for many reasons.
If an accident occurs, dashcam footage can help prove who is at fault. This makes it easier to file insurance claims and police reports.
Some people deliberately try to get money from insurance by pretending to have an accident. Dashcams can provide strong evidence against such scams.
If you are handing over your car to a stranger (at a service center), a dashcam can monitor it. Dashcam can also help you improve your driving habits.
Dashcam can record beautiful scenes and unforgettable moments of your journey. You can watch or share it later.
If you suspect a problem in a particular area, you can start video recording voluntarily. Ensure insurance coverage against accidents, theft, and other hazards.
If you don't have a dashcam, you can use a smartphone. Some apps are available to use your smartphone as a dashcam. Park your car where CCTV cameras are installed.
A dashcam is an essential tool for your vehicle and safety. Consider alternatives if you don't have a dashcam. But buying one would be safe.